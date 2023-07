In the video of the correspondent Silvia Vallini, the images of the outing of the players and technical staff of Monza, who reached the summit of the Presena glacier. The team coached by Palladino is in retreat in Ponte di Legno-Tonale and played their first friendly of the season yesterday: the final score was 11-0 at Nuova Camunia

