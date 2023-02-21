Home Sports Monza, terminated the contract with the 37-year-old Gabriel Paletta – Calcio
Monza, terminated the contract with the 37-year-old Gabriel Paletta – Calcio

Monza, terminated the contract with the 37-year-old Gabriel Paletta – Calcio
(ANSA) – MONZA, FEBRUARY 21 – Contract resolution between Monza and Gabriel Paletta: the Italian-Argentine defender arrived in Brianza in November 2019 and collected 50 appearances and scored two goals in the red and whites, contributing to the club’s climb from Serie C to Serie A Paletta, 37 years old, has never taken the field for Monza in league matches in the current season. (HANDLE).

