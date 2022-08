Mauro Icardi al Monza? The dream has not yet passed and the last contact Wanda Nara had was with Galatasaray who dreams of the super-shot, but the Argentine forward of PSG is in no hurry and would prefer a return to Italy and near Milan. The days of the Condor will be decisive, for Adriano Galliani who has not completely closed the door to Maurito and is at work trying to make a change in a Monza that got off to a terrible start.