From our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

Udinese players, coaches and staff hug each other, while those of Monza come out with their heads down. The push and the charge of Silvio Berlusconi, who entered the locker room to lead his team to their first championship victory, is not enough. Instead, the third defeat in a row arrives. The most undeserved, certainly, of the three suffered (1-2). After Turin, Udinese also celebrates at the U-Power Stadium with a shot from Udogie (watched on sight by the coach Mancini) with 12 minutes from the end which is a consequence of the continuous inattention of Monza, of his defense, of the inability to come out well, to counter the physicality of an opponent who builds his battles on his structure. It was a game that had to end in a draw, but Andrea Sottil’s team, in the moment of greatest suffering, found the winning shot. And now the Juventus coach smiles while more and more thick clouds are gathering over that of the Brianza team. His position is certainly the subject of reflection on the part of Adriano Galliani and his collaborators. Cragno on the bench, Pessina still initially out, Petagna struggling, the dribble as an end in itself, the defense, however reworked, dancing too much. There are many notes to write in the notebook.

Silvio show — The Pre game is very busy outside the stadium. Before the arrival of the coach Roberto Mancini, very elegant and escorted by the inseparable Lele Oriali. “Happy for the many Italians on the pitch. Just as I am in favor of young people going to gain experience abroad. As long as they play “. So many prosecutors, even the former AC Milan player Tassotti. Then the long-awaited “landing”, super escorted by Silvio Berlusconi, president of Monza, with his partner Marta Fascina, who asks for “victory. I go to the locker room and tell the boys (documented with photos by the president, ed) that this game must be closed positively. We started badly and this made us very sad ”. Then down the broadsides on politics: “Calenda? I prefer to talk about serious things. We are men of doing. The assets are not needed. We hire young people thanks to me who had the military service abolished. I didn’t drop Draghi ”. Show. See also Serie A-Leo's meritorious contribution Udoji scored as a substitute for Milan 1-1 Udinese League 2 draws in a row_Inter Milan_Roma_AC Milan

The match — But after a minute the football match begins: Stroppa proposes Molina, puts Sensi in the direction, and we see Caprari and Petagna in front. But in defense he registers a new injury, that of Marlon, contracture. Caldirola, Marrone and Carlos Augusto play with the armband. In short, seven promotion men, those whom the coach trusts most, and four new arrivals. Udinese are what they imagined on the eve: Pereyra plays right winger, Lovric left midfielder. Beto is there and it shows. After 13 ‘Di Bello cancels the advantage of Birindelli’s Monza for offside. Sensi tries to build and give order, but Udinese’s physicality prevails on the supports and so Petagna and Caprari do not find flashes. But on the descents of Carlos the Friulians (in yellow) are a little inattentive and at 32 ‘Monza gives the advantage to the president. Carlos gets the better of Nuytinck, serves Caprari who wins over Lovric and serves Colpani, the president’s protégé, who has an easy game and makes 1-0. But it is only an illusion because Udinese equalized in the 36th minute. Valoti does not take Becao who serves the assist in the center and the Portuguese, the first time as a starter, scores by burning Caldirola. When Udinese starts again it is frightening because the Monza defense is not really organized to slow down the center forward’s rides and in fact shortly after the 2-1 ball happens to Deulofeu who kicks badly, out. But the end of time is Brianza with Caprari kicking on goal, Silvestri manages to deflect and Masina removes the danger. See also Volleyball, now the most difficult match for the Alto Canavese

SECOND HALF — We start again and after 6 ‘there is already the miracle of Silvestri on Birindelli. The goalkeeper of the Friulians comes out badly, but fortunately not badly. But immediately after it is Deulofeu who finally shows his talent with a great ball for Lovric whose shot is deflected for a corner. There is anarchy at times, Udinese creates danger but Monza, which too often struggles to come out well in transition, want to win it. So Stroppa after 16 ‘uses the quality of Pessina who takes the place of the scorer of the Colpani goal and focuses everything on the ability to resolve the intricate situations of the Danish Gytkkjaer who detects a Petagna who does not seem like a breakthrough center-forward, a bomber of race. Sottil also changes and distorts the attack: Nestorovski (making his debut in this championship) for Deulofeu (too many mistakes), Success for Beto and then Arslan for Lovric. Stroppa takes advantage of it: in Machin for Valoti. The Monza game always goes to the right where Birindelli does not find great opposition in Udogie and puts a lot of balls inside. He is the extra man of the house reds. With Udinese holed up behind. But just in the moment of greatest suffering Udinese finds the advantage (1-2). Even from a lineout, with Monza allowing a triangle in the Udogie-Nestorovski-Udogie area who scores the first goal in this championship (in the last there were 5). Then it gives way to Ebosse. Stroppa tries the desperate move: Ciurria and Antov for Molina and Sensi. No way. There is no half plot … Udinese’s experience prevails in these moments and the first victory arrives. See also The twin towers set the tone!Fan Ziming revitalizes offense and Li Muhao controls offensive rebounds_Beijing team

August 26, 2022 (change August 26, 2022 | 20:44)

