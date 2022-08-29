Three Monza fans and three Udinese fans were arrested by the police on charges of aggravated brawl following the clashes with the throwing of shards of bottles, stones and more that took place at the end of the Serie A Monza-Udinese match on Friday evening. During the riots outside the U-Power Stadium in Monza, a policeman was injured. The arrests were carried out by the Digos of Monza and Udine, between Monza, Udine, Pordenone and Venice.

