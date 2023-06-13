Monza wants to name a football stadium after its late owner Berlusconi

7
Photogallery
Berlusconi bought the club from Monza in 2018, when it was playing in the third division, and celebrated promotion to the top division with it last year. “Forever with us. AC Monza mourns the loss of Silvio Berlusconi. A gap that will never be filled. Thanks for everything, president,” the club said goodbye to Berlusconi on Monday.
The former Italian Prime Minister owned the famous AC Milan for a long time, from 1986-2017. He won 28 trophies with him, including eight Italian titles and five Champions League triumphs.