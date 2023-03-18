The goals of the oldest on the pitch and of the one with the most market: the Lombard derby between Monza and Cremonese is decided by the 38-year-old Daniel Ciofani, always decisive in the entries in the race, and Carlos Augusto. The Brazilian, in his fifth hit of the season, demonstrates once again why his big names have set their sights on him.

Little consolations

The joys of the singles, however, are meager consolation for the two teams: glass half empty for the Brianzas, who drink too many opportunities and don’t capitalize on a rival with 21 points less, almost useless single point for guests. Everything happens before the eyes of Adriano Galliani and Ariedo Braida, strategic consultant of the Grigiorossi and approached right to the Brianza for next season.

First half

In the first half the chances are all from Monza: Petagna first with a header and then with the winger for Izzo neutralized by Carnesecchi. Again Izzo, top right, on 19′ gets up in the middle for Carlos Augusto’s header which Carnesecchi flies to in the bottom corner to say no. Petagna tries again with the left foot that lands on Vasquez’s back. Monza is “eclectic”, copyrighted by Palladino: Sensi and Pessina shuttle back and forth in trocars with alternating movements close to the striker, reversal of positions in the middle and upward movements also of the defense arms and fifths. La Cremonese, on the pitch with the celebratory shirt without logos, sponsors and names on the shoulders for its 120th anniversaryi, in the middle of the first half he changed and lined up with a 5-3-2. He move that works and you have to wait for the last regulation to see another feat by Carnesecchi on Ciurria, caught by Petagna, who then fails on the rebound. A lot of pace and a lot of Monza, but no goals: this is Monza’s flaw, which also makes up for the yellow cards from Pessina and Izzo, disqualified for the home match against Lazio.

The recovery

Ballardini plays Ciofani and Castagnetti on the substitution and in the first 10′ his men repay him with four shots towards Di Gregorio. Two thirds into the match, Machin loses the ball outside the area, Galdames unleashes the two new grafts, with Castagnetti good at swerving for Ciofani who makes it 0-1. Monza takes it back in the 24th minute: movement from one winger to another, Ciurra takes the back and cuts the area finding Carlos Augusto’s left foot for the equalizer. 10′ from the end, Monza could overtake: blow from Frog, Carnesecchi rejects short and Gytkjaer misses the tap-in by half a metre. Colpani also tries at the end, with a header that deflects Mota’s assist too high from close range.