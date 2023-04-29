Monza wins 2-0 at Spezia, Palladino ‘dedicated to Berlusconi’ – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LA SPEZIA, APRIL 28 – Monza won 2-0 at Spezia, and their coach Palladino dedicated it to Silvio Berlusconi. “We wanted a string of victories like this and we wanted to dedicate it to president Berlusconi who gives us the opportunity to work at our best. I want to express the team’s gratitude. We miss him at the stadium, we hope to be able to embrace him again soon”. Raffaele Palladino said it at the end of Spezia-Monza 0-2, third consecutive victory for the Brianza who had previously beaten Inter and Fiorentina.



“I think it was a difficult game, Spezia started strong in the first twenty minutes but we reacted well by finding our measures and playing well technically. We could have done better on some restarts, but I still see the team growing, especially from a mental point of view “.



“It was a test of maturity for us – continues the coach -, we managed not to concede a goal also thanks to a great save by our goalkeeper in the first half. We tried to put Spezia in difficulty with the two attacking midfielders, they were very forward and I think Monza occupied the spaces well. I’m happy with both the possession and non-possession phases”. Monza which now rises to 43 points and is temporarily in the left side of the standings. “We have managers who have made football history and have great ambitions. The goal now is to end the season in the best possible way and then we’ll think about the future.” (HANDLE).

