Monza, Zapata of Atalanta always alive idea for the attack. Transfer market news

Duvan Zapata always at the center of the ideas of the attack of the Monza. The red and white club continues to think about the Colombian to strengthen its offensive department, but the operation is not simple: Monza, in fact, would like to take the Atalanta striker on loanwhile the Bergamo club – there have not yet been contacts between the two clubs – does not seem willing to deprive themselves of the player with this formula. Despite this, however, Zapata remains a hot idea especially if Monza were to conclude sales in the offensive department (Diaw or perhaps Mota Carvalho, expiring in 2024 and at the moment not intending to renew).

Zapata’s numbers with Atalanta in the last season

With his contract expiring in 2024, Duvan Zapata (born in 1991) was employed by Gian Piero Gasperini in the past season 25 occasions in Serie A, where he scored 2 goals and 3 assistsand in two Coppa Italia matches (two assists provided to teammates).

