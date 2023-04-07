Home Sports Monza’s message to Berlusconi: ‘Come on president, we are waiting for you!’
Monza’s message to Berlusconi: ‘Come on president, we are waiting for you!’

Milan dominates at Napoli and rises to third place in a championship round that also smiles at Lazio and Rome: the Biancocelesti conquer Monza and strengthen their second place, the Giallorossi beat Sampdoria and hook up with Inter. Juve also did well, despite the penalty they continue to mend the disadvantage from fourth place. In the queue one point each for Spezia and Salernitana, which stretch over Verona. Lecce loses in Empoli but remains +8 from third from last place WATCH ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS OF SERIE A

See also  Serie A: unavailable, injured and suspended for matchday 26

