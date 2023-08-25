Mookie Betts Records Career-High Five Hits and Leads Dodgers to Victory over Cleveland Guardians

Mookie Betts Shines with Five Hits and Multiple RBIs as Dodgers Dominate Guardians

CLEVELAND – Mookie Betts led the Los Angeles Dodgers to a convincing 6-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. Betts, who matched a career-high five hits, drove in a couple of runs to help secure the win in the resumption of a game that was suspended the day before.

In a remarkable display of dominance, the Dodgers continued their winning streak in the originally scheduled game for Thursday. Puerto Rican Kiké Hernández played a crucial role, hitting a home run and two doubles to propel the Dodgers to a resounding 9-3 victory.

Betts, a seven-time All-Star, had an outstanding performance, with four singles in the first six innings and a two-run double in the eighth to extend the Dodgers’ lead. His exceptional display mirrored a similar achievement he accomplished on August 26, 2016, while playing for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals.

Throughout the game, Betts contributed three runs, maintaining his exceptional form. In the three-game series against the Guardians, he has an impressive 9-for-11 performance and boasts a remarkable .568 average during his ongoing 12-game hitting streak.

The game on Wednesday saw the Dodgers take an early 3-1 lead before heavy rain interrupted the match for 1 hour and 37 minutes. Despite further disruptions from storms on Thursday, the Dodgers maintained their composure and sealed the victory.

Gus Varland secured his first major league victory by pitching 1 1/3 innings, while Xzavion Curry, the Guardians’ starter, allowed three runs in as many innings (3-2).

In the second game, Michael Busch hit his first major league home run, fueling the Dodgers’ comeback from a 2-0 deficit. James Outman and Busch drove in two runs each, with Freddie Freeman contributing two hits in a solid performance.

Pitcher Ryan Pepiot (1-0) allowed only one run in four innings for the Dodgers, while rookie Gavin Williams (1-5) struggled, giving up a season-high seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

The resumption of the game that began on Wednesday saw Hernández continue his impressive form for the Dodgers, going 3-1 with two RBIs. Dominican player Rosario recorded four hits, while Venezuelan Miguel Rojas notched three hits, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

For the Guardians, Dominicans José Ramírez (3-1) and Ramón Laureano (3-1) made notable contributions, each scoring a run and an RBI. Venezuelan player Óscar González managed to secure one hit in four at-bats, while Andrés Giménez (2-0) and Gabriel Arias (4-1) had mixed fortunes.

During Thursday’s game, Rosario continued to impress with a 2-1 performance for the Dodgers, while Venezuelan David Peralta contributed with one hit, a run scored, and an RBI. However, it was Hernández who stole the spotlight, going 5-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

For the Guardians, Dominicans Ramírez (4-0) and Laureano (4-2) had a decent outing, while Venezuelans Giménez (4-0) and Arias (4-3) displayed mixed form with two runs and one RBI.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ victory solidifies their position as the NL West leaders with a remarkable record of 19-3 in August. On the other hand, the Guardians face a challenging situation with their pitcher unable to secure a win in eight straight starts.

With Betts leading the charge and players like Hernández and Rosario exhibiting stellar form, the Dodgers are looking promising as they continue their quest for success in the season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

