Mookie Betts to Make Debut in T-Mobile Home Run Derby, Aims to Have Fun and Avoid Last Place

Mookie Betts to Participate in First T-Mobile Home Run Derby

DENVER — In a surprising turn of events, Mookie Betts, the seven-time All-Star and Boston Red Sox outfielder, has officially committed to participating in his first-ever T-Mobile Home Run Derby. The highly anticipated event is set to take place on July 10 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Betts will join teammates Freddie Freeman and JD Martinez as this year’s All-Star Game holders. So far, only three players, including Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez, have committed to participating in the event.

When asked about his decision to finally enter the Home Run Derby, Betts attributed it to some convincing from his wife. “You know, the wife. She told me, ‘You’ve got to do it,'” Betts said with a laugh during a press conference at Coors Field. “It’s the last thing I haven’t done, so I’m going to do it. Have fun with it, and we’ll see what happens.”

In the past, Betts had been hesitant to participate in the Derby due to the physical toll it takes on players. However, at 30 years old, he recognizes the importance of seizing opportunities while he still can.

Having accomplished numerous feats in his career, including winning the 2018 AL MVP Award, making seven All-Star Games, and securing two World Series rings, Betts is now determined to make his mark in the Home Run Derby.

When asked about his goals for the event, Betts simply said, “Have fun.” He also shared a conversation with his mother, Diana, who had some encouraging words for him. “I’m 5 foot 9 and I weigh 170 pounds. I don’t think a lot of guys my size win the Home Run Derby. When I told my mother about it, she was not very amused. She told me, ‘I didn’t raise you to come in last, so now the goal is not to finish last’… I don’t think she’d really like to see her son lose.”

Fans will undoubtedly be eagerly watching Betts as he takes on the challenge of the Home Run Derby for the first time. With his electrifying skills and determination, he is expected to put on an exciting show on July 10.

