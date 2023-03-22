Original title: Morant is expected to return to the Rockets tomorrow, and he told the team that he would like to start from the bench

Beijing time on March 22, according to reports from the US media, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins revealed in an interview today that star Ja Morant is expected to play Thursday’s home game against the Rockets.

Morant was previously suspended for eight games without pay for showing his guns during a live broadcast on social media. Morant spent his suspension earlier this week, and then missed Tuesday’s home game against the Mavericks due to physical conditions and other reasons.

Today Jenkins talked about Morant’s situation. “We expect Morant to play tomorrow’s game,” Jenkins said. “He may play a few games on the bench.”

ESPN reporter Tim McMahon followed up and reported that he received a tip that Morant had told the team that he was willing to play a substitute role considering that he had just lifted the ban.

Morant’s intention is to start off the bench and then slowly recover his playing time. It is worth mentioning that Grizzlies player Dillon Brooks will be automatically suspended for one game tomorrow due to a total of 18 technical fouls.

Morant also accepted an interview today. He said that he did not have a problem with alcoholism during this period. “Honestly, I’ve never had a drinking problem,” Morant said.

Talking about his upcoming focus, Morant said: “From now on, I will focus on the main things, such as basketball. Yes, I will never appear in the live broadcast of social media again. gone.”

So far this season, the 23-year-old Morant has played 53 games, averaging 32.5 minutes per game, surrendering 27.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.1 steals.

The Grizzlies are doing well recently and have won a wave of 3 consecutive victories. The current record is 44 wins and 27 losses, ranking second in the West.

