Original title: Morant regained his body and missed the game today. He will return against the Rockets on Thursday as soon as possible.

Beijing time on March 21st, Mingji Shams talked about Grizzlies star Ja Morant when he was a guest on a podcast. Shams revealed that he was told that Morant would return against the Rockets as soon as this Thursday.

Last week, the NBA officially announced that Morant was suspended for 8 games without pay. NBA officials also released the results of their investigation into Morant — inconclusive.

During the live broadcast on social media before, Morant showed off a gun, thus pushing himself to the forefront. Before the NBA officially announced the results of the investigation and punishment, the Colorado State Police also launched an investigation and concluded that there was no evidence to prove that Morant had committed a crime.

Morant has missed eight consecutive games. So will he be back today? “I’ve been told that Morant is out (local time) against the Mavericks tonight, even though his eight-game suspension is over, and he’s getting back into shape,” Shams said.

“I’ve been told that Morant will be back as soon as Thursday at home against the Rockets,” Shams continued.

So far this season, the 23-year-old Morant has played 53 games, averaging 32.5 minutes per game, surrendering 27.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.1 steals.

The Grizzlies have won a wave of 2 consecutive victories, and their current record is 43 wins and 27 losses, ranking third in the West.

