Original title: Morant 26+13+11 Alexander cut 26+7, the Grizzlies beat the Thunder for 4 consecutive victories

On December 8th, Beijing time, during the NBA regular season, the Thunder challenged the Grizzlies away. In the end, the Grizzlies defeated the Thunder 123-102.

The Grizzlies player Morant returned in this game, intending to help the team win four consecutive victories. The game was very anxious in the first half, with the scores leading alternately, and the Grizzlies ended the half with a slight lead of 57-52. After the start of the third quarter, the star players of both sides, Alexander and Morant, showed their strength together and launched a confrontation contest. The Grizzlies entered the final quarter 94-87. As soon as the final quarter came up, the Grizzlies relied on Jaren Jackson Jr.’s outstanding performance to expand the score advantage to 20 points, and the game gradually lost suspense. In the end, the Grizzlies defeated the Thunder at home and won four consecutive victories.

Specific score:

25-27, 27-30, 35-37, 15-29 (Thunder first)

Player data:

Thunder: Alexander 26 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists, Alexei 10 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists, Jaylen Williams 7 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Josh Giddy 10 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists, Robinson Earle 9 points and 9 rebounds, Omorui 11 points and 5 rebounds, Trey Mann 12 points and 2 rebounds

Grizzlies: Morant 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, Brooks 24 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. 12 points and 3 rebounds, Adams 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Clark 17 points and 8 rebounds, Aldama 14 points 5 rebounds

