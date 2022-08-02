TORINO

They have already met on the pitch, almost playing with fate and the calendar of luxury summer friendlies, but Juventus and Alvaro Morata hope to transform the Tel Aviv match into a new love escape.

On Sunday 7 August the bianconeri will challenge Atletico Madrid in the last test before the debut in the league (mid-August against Sassuolo) and in the program there is also a meeting between the managers to bring the Spanish striker back to Italy: a question of feeling and of mutual will, but the third act of Juve innaMorata is getting closer and closer.

Massimiliano Allegri wants him, who considers him the best possible wildcard for the offensive department as well as an ideal dressing room man, and the 29-year-old center-forward who has found family, trust and luck in Turin strongly wants it. The situation is delicate, given that the negotiations to redeem Morata at the end of last season were not positive and Atletico still raises the wall (even if it is not part of Simeone’s plans), but Juventus have clear ideas and do not give up. the hold on an attacker who can make both the first striker and the left winger in 4-3-3.

The renewal of the contract until June 2024 is an assist for a new onerous loan with obligation to redeem in one year for a total of 20-25 million euros, given that with the extension both the amortization in the budget is lowered ( for Atletico who paid 53 million in January 2019) and the cost of the card (Juventus who did not redeem it at 35 million after spending 20 million for the two-year loan signed in September 2020).

The history of players who left and then returned to Juve is rich, but a third Juventus round had never been seen with a top player who plays in Spain and will go to the next World Cup. Morata’s wishes, however, have been clear for some time and he expressed them well in the greeting on the last (theoretical) Juventus day: “One of the most beautiful things that have happened to me in my life was to have the opportunity to wear this shirt. “.

And it doesn’t matter if his number, 9, has just been taken by Dusan Vlahovic. The important thing is to feel loved and at home: this is why Morata is still waiting for Juve and Juve still wants Morata.

The risk of the attack is engaging the ds Cherubini, but even in midfield, no joke. Pogba’s injury leads to new reflections: Rabiot has been blocked, even if Monaco wants it, while Paredes accelerates and two Spaniards are back in the news: Fabian Ruiz wants to leave Napoli, while Saul can be inserted by Atletico in the Morata affair. –