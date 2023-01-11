Home Sports Morata, his wife Alice Campello in intensive care after giving birth
Sports

Morata, his wife Alice Campello in intensive care after giving birth

by admin
Morata, his wife Alice Campello in intensive care after giving birth

The Atletico striker announces the birth of Bella, his fourth daughter, and tells how his wife is doing, who is hospitalized at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra

Alice Campello, the Italian wife of Alvaro Morata, is hospitalized in Madrid in intensive care for postpartum complications. On January 9, Alice and Alvaro welcomed their fourth daughter, little Bella, who arrived on Monday after the twins Alessandro and Leonardo born in 2018 and Edoardo born in 2020. The news of his wife’s problems was given by the Atletico player himself in a post on Instagram joint to Alice’s account written in Spanish and Italian.

Big scare

“Yesterday Bella was born and she is just as we dreamed of her. Unfortunately, after the birth, which went very well, the mother had complications that scared us a lot. Alice is strong and little by little she is recovering. Now she is in the intensive care unit of Clinica Universidad de Navarra and she is being cared for by wonderful doctors. We will never stop thanking them for the affection they have given us at all times, for their professionalism, for never making us feel alone… I can only esteem them immensely. We hug you tightly and thank you for all the messages and for the beautiful words you have written to us with concern. We will keep you posted”. Together with the text, the father published a photo of the baby, the expected first child of the couple.

January 10, 2023 (change January 10, 2023 | 21:29)

See also  Han Qiaosheng: Should Zheng Zhi not consider returning to the national football team, his waist will not be so soft.

© breaking latest news

You may also like

San Siro: Milan and Inter, a stadium for...

Women’s volleyball: Champions League, in the Conegliano and...

The Chinese team won the nine-man singles in...

Mixed joys and sorrows for Malaysia Badminton Open

Inter, Marotta on Lukaku and Skriniar: the words...

Abuse in gymnastics. Maurelli: “No More Butterflies”

It is not easy to become a sports...

Uffizi Galleries: the single ticket in high season...

Martinez takes over as Portugal men’s football coach

Piqué infuriates Shakira, it is a clash for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy