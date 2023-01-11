Alice Campello, the Italian wife of Alvaro Morata, is hospitalized in Madrid in intensive care for postpartum complications. On January 9, Alice and Alvaro welcomed their fourth daughter, little Bella, who arrived on Monday after the twins Alessandro and Leonardo born in 2018 and Edoardo born in 2020. The news of his wife’s problems was given by the Atletico player himself in a post on Instagram joint to Alice’s account written in Spanish and Italian.

Big scare

—

“Yesterday Bella was born and she is just as we dreamed of her. Unfortunately, after the birth, which went very well, the mother had complications that scared us a lot. Alice is strong and little by little she is recovering. Now she is in the intensive care unit of Clinica Universidad de Navarra and she is being cared for by wonderful doctors. We will never stop thanking them for the affection they have given us at all times, for their professionalism, for never making us feel alone… I can only esteem them immensely. We hug you tightly and thank you for all the messages and for the beautiful words you have written to us with concern. We will keep you posted”. Together with the text, the father published a photo of the baby, the expected first child of the couple.