Morata ready to return to Italy, but not to Juve

Alvaro Morata could return to Italy in the next season. The Spanish striker, who played for Juve from 2014 to 2016 and then from 2020-2022, he ended up in the crosshairs of Milan and Rome. The Rossoneri need another level striker for support Leao and Giroud (Rebic and Ibrahimovic will leave at the end of the season), while Josè Mourinho would be happy to be able to deploy the striker who launched in Real Madrid.

“I Didn’t Hear Anything”

“Do they want me? I swear I haven’t heard anything of these things,” Morata told the Turin sports newspaper Tuttosport. “I have a contract that binds me to Atlético Madrid until June 30, 2024 and my attorney didn’t tell me anything. At least for now,” added the Spanish striker.

“Anything can happen in summer”

“Then you know how things go in football, especially in the world of the transfer market… If certain situations should arise in the summer favorable and certain opportunities for both the buyer and the transferring club, then what is armored could unlock. But, I repeat, me I don’t know anything about it at the moment” concluded Morata.

