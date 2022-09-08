Home Sports Moratti: Inter Milan still has a lot of work to do, I don’t know the situation of Zhang’s family, I hope they can resist – yqqlm
Sports

by admin
Original title: Moratti: Inter Milan still has a lot of work to do, I don't know the situation of the Zhang family, I hope they can resist

Live it, September 9th. Former Inter Milan chairman Moratti accepted an interview with Italian ANSA today.

“I saw a very strong Bayern and an Inter that was not fully recovered. Inter needs time to get over it, but I have to admit that Inter lost to a very strong team. Obviously Inter has a lot more to do Work needs to be done, in the league we are still close to the top and in the Champions League we have room to make up.”

“Onana’s saves were excellent, he played very calmly in his debut.”

“The situation of the Zhang family? To be honest, I don’t know anything about their situation. I don’t know the situation at all. I hope they can resist, and I can’t say anything else.”

