The qualifying matches for UEFA Euro 2024 have begun, and with so many commitments, busy schedules and little time to rest, more and more football teams are choosing charter flights for their travels around Europe.

He notes that sports teams choose private charter flights not for the luxury, but for the convenience. “Avoiding crowded airports, reducing wait times, creating custom flight schedules to meet their specific needs, and even flight schedules can have a significant impact on athletes’ physical and emotional well-being, which in turn affects their field performance”. Additionally, private charters offer you the flexibility to select your preferred destinations, eliminate layovers, reduce travel time and minimize disruption.

On the other hand, traveling in comfort is also important for professional athletes. “There is more space, comfortable seating and ample space for sports equipment,” explains Petrauskas. Furthermore, the entire flight experience can be personalized. This includes offering specialized catering to cater for dietary needs, options for rest and entertainment, and customizing the aircraft interior to boost team spirit and motivation. “We can even facilitate post-match press conferences on board the private jet if that is what our passengers need.”

To make sure athletes have the best experience possible, it’s essential to know what they need when it comes to private charters. Petrauskas explains: “Over the years we have gained a wealth of experience and know exactly what athletes need to be at the top of their game. For sports teams, traveling in comfort can be a significant motivator and if flying in comfort can help them score a game-winning goal, then it’s worth it.”