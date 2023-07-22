With the dual density “Wave” midsole and 3D design geometries for a very high cushioning capacity the new Mizuno Wave Sky 7 has the two main ingredients of a shoe capable of making runners float at every step without sacrificing stability.

New Mizuno Wave Sky 7: more cushioning and comfort for the top model

La Wave Sky has been the Mizuno flagship among the shoes that are part of the “floating” segment for years, or that feeling of softness and comfort with every step that makes running less tiring and more comfortable, especially over long distances. The new features of the Wave Sky 7 are concentrated in the midsole, which is stronger than the previous edition. The height of the midsoles has been increased to 33mm in the forefoot and 41mm in the heel, for an 8mm drop.

The dual density Wave system and the 3D geometries of the sole

Il Wave dual density system it is composed of a more linear upper component, which gives the shoe fluidity and softness, while the lower, more wavy one gives greater stability to the shoe compared to previous models.

The midsole design is aesthetically characterized by bubbles which, thanks to their 3D geometry, give the material a very high deformation capacity, the behavior underlying the feeling of comfort during running.

State-of-the-art compounds

Speaking of materials, the Wave Sky 7 contains many of the compounds developed by Mizuno over the years: Mizuno Enerzy and Mizuno Enerzy Core are in fact technologies present in the midsole. The tread pattern has been widened to 94mm wide at the rear and 120mm wide at the front for greater stability under stance and transition.

Upper with new generation mesh

The upper of the Wave Sky 7 has also been further improved both in design and technology, thanks to the inclusion of a new generation mesh that favors maximum ventilation. The upper has been designed with a percentage of eco-sustainable material that varies between 50% and 90%.

SUGGESTED PUBLIC PRICE: €190

TECHNICAL DATA:

PESO: 300gr (M) – 260gr (W)

TAGLIE: 6-12, 13, 14 UK (M) – 4-9, 10 UK (W)

STACK mm: 33.0 / 41.0 | DROP: 8mm

