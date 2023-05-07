More help for Sparta? I don’t know if the judges are afraid to whistle something against her, said Pospíšil from Olomouc

“It helped us. But it wasn’t a hand. The judge evaluated it that way. There’s no point in dealing with it any further,” claimed Prague defender Jaroslav Zelený after the match.

Sparta’s coach Brian Priske, who saw the controversial situation from the field and then from the technical recording taken by his implementation team, expressed himself similarly. However, as club spokesman Ondřej Kasík admitted, it is not very conclusive. “From what I’ve seen of him, I feel like the hand was closer to the leg than it was some way away from the body. But that’s what we heard from the referee. That’s why I have no further comment on that,” Priske said.

The Han people perceived it completely differently. “He regrets such a decision. Especially nowadays when we have VAR and we can look at everything. We all saw it was a hand. I do not get it. I don’t know if they saw something else there… I don’t want to cry and make excuses for the referee. It was a moment that could lift us up. If they are afraid to whistle against Sparta, I don’t know…,” Olomouc midfielder Martin Pospíšil, who returned to Sigma at the beginning of spring after nine years, shook his head.

“I’m disappointed about that. Some people discouraged me from returning to the Czech Republic precisely because of these things, and today I found out for myself. Unfortunately, we players can’t do anything about it. We have to focus on the game. Let someone else evaluate this,” continued the experienced fighter.

According to him, there were more controversial moments evaluated against Sigma. One came in the 46th minute and literally hit the eyes. After a long solo in front of Sparta’s goal, Pospišila shot down with Kairin, but Všetečka went over it. And the midfielder of Olomouc did not understand. “Clear foul. Even the Sparta players confirmed it to me. I don’t know what to talk about. I’m not one of those people who fall unnecessarily. I got in front of him, it was clear, even he was aware of it. Just don’t judge. He said it was a melee. Everyone is missing, they, us, but today was more than healthy,” Pospíšil said. See also Serie A: unavailable, injured and suspended for matchday 27

Olomouc coach Václav Jílek was also clear. “I have goulash in it. I don’t know what is a hand and what is not. I purposely didn’t want to review it right after the match. We received information that it went through Kairinen’s chest and into his hand. That’s bullshit! I’ve seen it on video before. It was a 100% penalty. The hand was not in a natural position, it was far from the body and hit,” Sigma’s coach was convinced.

On the other hand, he acknowledged that the referee made one mistake in favor of his team, when he only showed the young striker a yellow card for Denis Kramář’s foul on Kryštof Daňek. “I don’t want to shoot in my own ranks, but Denis should have been expelled. It was a rather sharp operation. I wouldn’t want to see my players like that, I would definitely yell,” Jílek said.