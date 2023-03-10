Status: 02/16/2023 08:23 a.m

Saudi Arabia gets the Club World Cup 2023 from FIFA – the relations with the world association are getting closer and closer. The big goal is the 2030 World Cup.

In the past few weeks, Saudi Arabia has cemented its status in FIFA with several sports-political successes:

January 30th: Saudi Arabia’s tourism authority is to become a sponsor of the 2023 women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and it is already a sponsor of the men’s Club World Cup.

Saudi Arabia’s tourism authority is to become a sponsor of the 2023 women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and it is already a sponsor of the men’s Club World Cup. February 1st: Yasser Al-Misehal is the first official from Saudi Arabia to be elected to the FIFA Council – the most powerful body in the world association.

Yasser Al-Misehal is the first official from Saudi Arabia to be elected to the FIFA Council – the most powerful body in the world association. 14th of February: The FIFA Council has chosen Saudi Arabia to host the 2023 Club World Cup.

Support for Infantino’s plans

Saudi Arabia is considered a possible investor for new FIFA competitions such as the enlarged Club World Cup, which is to be played every four years from 2025 with 32 teams. And when FIFA President Gianni Infantino only unofficially supported the two-year rhythm of the men’s and women’s World Cup, the corresponding “feasibility study” was needed – the necessary application to the FIFA Congress came from Saudi Arabia. With the sponsoring, the country creates more and more influence.

Infantino recently maintained a close relationship with Saudi Arabia’s ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He visited bin Salman on several occasions. Infantino openly shows his affection. In a video he praises the sight and the food: “The world should see this” he says of Saudi Arabia. “The food is excellent.”

Saudi Arabia has been criticized for numerous human rights violations

The human rights situation in Saudi Arabia is bad. The death penalty is carried out in many cases, and the court proceedings are often considered unfair. Freedom of travel and freedom of expression are restricted. In the press freedom ranking, Saudi Arabia ranks 166th, behind Somalia, Afghanistan and Russia. In 2018, according to American intelligence reports, the critical Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered and sawn to pieces in Turkey on the orders of the Saudi Arabian government.

“FIFA is thus violating its own human rights policy. It’s not worth the paper it’s written on.” , said Wenzel Michalski from the human rights organization Human Rights Watch on Deutschlandfunk with a view to the awarding of the Club World Cup. Steve Cockburn by the human rights organization Amnesty International: “FIFA is complicit in blatant sport washing .”

“Vision 2030” – Saudi Arabia wants to become the sporting supremacy in the Gulf

Sportswashing – Saudi Arabia has discovered the strategy of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the plan is called “Vision 2030”. Football has become a key tool in this regard. The country not only uses FIFA to polish its image to the outside world as progressive and modern.

In European club football, Saudi Arabia is also attacking, buying through its sovereign wealth fund Newcastle United in England. In the Premier League, the team is in the top flight. The Spanish Supercup will also take place in Saudi Arabia, and in 2027 the country will host the Asian Championship.

And it’s about stars: Cristiano Ronaldo has been signed for millions of euros to be the figurehead for the local club Al-Nassr. Lionel Messi has long been paid for promotional videos by Saudi Arabia, and he too is said to have received a sporting offer from the Al-Hilal club.

Also active in golf and Formula 1

Saudi Arabia also uses other sports: With the LIV golf series, a new golf tour, thanks to the sovereign wealth fund from Saudi Arabia, signed many of the best players in the world. Formula 1 has been driving in Jeddah since 2021.

According to American media reports, Saudi Arabia wanted to buy the racing series completely, but the rights holders refused. Asia’s 2034 Summer Games and 2029 Winter Games, on the other hand, are already certain.