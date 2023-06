The ÖFB and LASK have concluded a long-term framework agreement for the national team’s home games in Linz’s Raiffeisen Arena. As the ÖFB announced on Wednesday, the cooperation will start next year and run for five years until the end of 2028. During this period, the Austrian national team will play at least eight games in the Raiffeisen Arena. This number can still be increased, it said in a statement.

