More medals for Austria in the hall

For the indoor cyclists of the Austrian Cycling Association (ÖRV), it rained three medals on the final day of the World Championships in Scotland. Patrick Schnetzer and Stefan Feurstein missed the hoped-for title defense in cycling. After losing to the Germans Andre and Raphael Kopp in the semifinals, the Vorarlberg duo secured bronze in the small final against the Czech Republic.

Cycling World Championships: Three bronze medals for Austria

Two more third places were achieved by Lorena Schneider in the singles and the foursome (Laura Schnetzer, Lea Morscher, Anna Pircher, Annika Pichler). Overall, the ÖRV athletes in Scotland won gold twice, silver three times and bronze nine times.

