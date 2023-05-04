MORE SAFE, the bike safety app – Sport Marketing News

Merida Italia, the Italian branch of the world famous company for the production of first-class bicycles, offers a new and exclusive opportunity to protect the safety of bikers: MORE SAFE, the “Scan For Emergency” system that allows the customer to be identified and emergency assistance.

The system, developed by the Pointer company, consists of the MORE SAFE app, which can be downloaded free of charge on all mobile device platforms, and a kit of QR Code stickers to be applied to the bike and helmet. In the event of an emergency, the rescuer can access the cyclist’s information (previously registered on the app) simply by scanning the QR Code with his smartphone. Medical health and first aid information such as allergies, pathologies, therapies and general health conditions can be shared in the personal file. The responder can communicate directly with emergency contacts via WhatsApp, email, phone or SMS and emergency contacts will receive a real-time notification, containing the exact date, time and location of the event.

Through the Merida MORE SAFE app, the customer can also receive service information relating to his bike, such as maintenance reminders, dedicated offers, technical information, invitations to events and personalized news relating to other Merida products and services.

Through the development of the MORE SAFE system, Pointer has achieved a double objective: to equip Merida Italia with a unique and free safety device to be provided to its customers and to build a highly profiled database of customers, segmented by geographical area, dealer, type of bicycle owned and/or purchased products, with the aim of developing effective and customized marketing strategies based on the customer’s profile.

Pointer, a platform equipped with a proprietary cognitive engine (machine learning), is able to process data derived from user registration, allowing brands to activate a new communication channel with customers via the app dedicated to the service, acquire relevant information on customers to build personalized customer journeys, measure the effectiveness of mobile marketing activities in real time and offer dealers an innovative tool for customer relationship and loyalty.

For the creation of the MORE SAFE system, the company has used a patented application (GDPR compliant) which allows the user to recover any product on which he has applied the QR Code for instant geolocation: it therefore allows manufacturers of wearable objects or devices to provide a service intended for personal safety and for the recovery of lost people, objects or animals. It is therefore a versatile solution, applicable in various contexts of use, with which the company always achieves a double objective: to provide an exclusive and free security service to the customer and to obtain a dynamic database of data which it can exploit to create dedicated communication paths to each user in relation to his preferences and habits.