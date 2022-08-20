Original title: Over 140,000 live viewings of the Beijing 16th National Games swimming event ended

On August 19, the “Compete Cup” swimming competition of the 16th Beijing Games (youth competition group) came to an end in the swimming pool of Daxing District Sports Center. This competition is hosted by the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, undertaken by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, the Beijing Sports Federation, the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, the Beijing Sports Competition Management and International Exchange Center, the Beijing Daxing District Sports Bureau, the Beijing Swimming Association and Co-organized by Daxing Branch of Beijing Bird’s Nest Cultural and Creative Exchange Co., Ltd.

More than 700 athletes from 14 districts, Dongcheng District, Xicheng District, Chaoyang District, Haidian District, Fengtai District, Shijingshan District, Mentougou District, Fangshan District, Tongzhou District, Shunyi District, Changping District, Daxing District, Pinggu District and Huairou District Three days of intense competition resulted in a total of 115 gold medals.

The competition is divided into 12 competition groups according to gender and age. The competition items include 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m freestyle, 50m, 100m, 200m backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly, 200m individual medley And 4×100m freestyle relay, 4×100m medley relay, etc.

“After the selection of the qualifying competition for the Municipal Games, the top 16 players will enter the final stage of the Municipal Games. The Organizing Committee of the competition has carefully sorted out various organizational work, and has connected with relevant units for each link, and each department will perform its own duties. Especially in terms of venue facilities, event safety, medical aid, emergency plans, epidemic prevention and control, etc., we have made great efforts for the smooth progress of the event.” Sun Peng, a staff member of the Competition Department of the Organizing Committee introduced.

"A referee meeting was held before the game, and the online platform was used to convey the relevant requirements of the game, and training and learning were organized around game rules, refereeing methods, competition style and discipline, and epidemic prevention policies. The referees selected for the game are all first-level and above. Referees, strive to create a fair and just competition atmosphere for the athletes." Bai Gang, the technical representative, introduced, "Affected by the epidemic, the overall level of the contestants is not outstanding. Judging from the results of the competition, the contestants from Chaoyang District, Dongcheng District, Xicheng District and Haidian District Their strength is stronger, and the number of gold medals they have won is also among the best." "Swimming is very popular among the general public and young people. Many swimming competitions of different levels are held every year. There are many participants, covering a wide range, and registration is hot. Every holiday, many clubs and venues carry out swimming training, and the enthusiasm of the masses is very high. It is very beneficial to the popularization, promotion and development of swimming, and as swimming project workers, we are also willing to make greater contributions to the development of this sport at a higher level." In the arena, the players jumped into the water like a dragon entering the sea, showing their skills. The water in the swimming pool was one after another, and they staged a wonderful competitive "feast", interpreting the sports spirit of striving for the first place and tenacious struggle. Outside the arena, the efficient and accurate competition organization and epidemic prevention work demonstrated the city's outstanding level of competition. The Organizing Committee of the event has done a good job in epidemic prevention and control in a scientific and precise manner, set up an "electronic sentinel" device, checked all personnel with "two certificates and two codes", ventilated and disinfected the venues every day, and built a safety barrier against epidemics to ensure the safety of the competition. went well. During the three-day competition, the Organizing Committee of the competition conducted an online live broadcast on the public account of the Beijing Arena, and more than 140,000 people watched the live broadcast! This also fully proves that swimming is a project that attracts a lot of public attention. Image source: Beijing Sports Competition Management and International Exchange Center

