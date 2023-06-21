More than 180 athletes gathered in the “Little White Bowl” 2023 China (Hangzhou) International Badminton Challenge kicks off-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

More than 180 athletes gathered in the “Little White Bowl” 2023 China (Hangzhou) International Badminton Challenge kicks off

Daily Business Daily News Yesterday, the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 China (Hangzhou) International Badminton Challenge kicked off in the Binjiang Gymnasium. A total of 186 athletes from 17 countries and regions including China, the United States, and Malaysia gathered in the “Little White Bowl”.

The International Challenge has a total of 6 competition days, of which the regular season will be held from June 20th to 23rd, the semi-finals will be held on June 24th, and the finals on June 25th will compete for men’s singles, women’s singles, and men’s doubles , women’s doubles and mixed doubles 5 individual champions.

“This event belongs to the third category of international events of the World Badminton Federation, and the participating athletes will receive international points recognized by the World Badminton Federation. The participating countries and regions cover five continents, and it is the most internationally influential event in the ‘Charm of Hangzhou’ series of events One of them.” Yu Shujun, a technical operation staff member of the Binjiang Gymnasium Operation Team, introduced.

The lineup of athletes in this international challenge is impressive, and the Chinese team even sent 69 athletes to participate, including Lei Lanxi, Li Yijing, Luo Xumin, Cheng Xing, Chen Fanghui, etc., aiming to train young athletes.

In the first men’s singles qualifier, National Badminton Youth Team player Wang Zhengxing faced Malaysian player Tianan, and Wang Zhengxing won in straight sets. “The overall first match was about the same as expected. Because it was the first international match this year, I made the most difficult preparations before the match. I also look forward to being able to hit the championship this time.” Wang Zhengxing said after the match.

With the Hangzhou Asian Games approaching, the preparatory work has gradually entered the sprint stage. As the second full-process test match of the badminton competition venues for the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Para Games, the operation team of Binjiang Gymnasium will carry out service guarantee work with high standards, cooperate with the outstanding performance of athletes, and present a wonderful game for fans Sports feast.

“The operation team gained experience from the test match in April and checked for gaps.” Tang Guohong, director of venue operation of Binjiang Stadium, introduced, “For example, badminton is small in size and fast, and has relatively high requirements for lighting. According to the last time athletes and technical officials We specially invited manufacturers to come to the site to fine-tune some lights to ensure that the brightness in the venue is even, soft and not glaring. At the same time, we also equipped insurance for power facilities before the game, increased temporary facilities such as audience buffer zones, and optimized Part of the media flow line provides a more comfortable experience for athletes, spectators and the media with more professional services.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

