More than 200 cute babies in Hangzhou welcome the “basket”, and the winners go directly to the provincial children’s basketball performance competition_Zhejiang Online

More than 200 cute babies in Hangzhou welcome the “basket”, and the winners go directly to the provincial children’s basketball performance competition

News from Zhejiang Online on May 22 (correspondent Hong Xuan and Wu Jiaxiu)On May 21, the 2023 “Run, Youth” Hangzhou First Children’s Basketball Performance Competition and the 10th Zhejiang Province Children’s Basketball Performance Competition sponsored by Zhejiang National Fitness Center and Hangzhou Children’s Sports Association ended successfully. In this event, there are uniform basketball moves, dynamic music rhythm, and cute cute babies with exquisite makeup… In the basketball hall of Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College (Jiaogong Road Campus), there are more than 250 young players from 15 kindergarten units in Hangzhou. Gather together to participate in the 2023 “Running Boys” Hangzhou First Children’s Basketball Performance Competition and the 10th Zhejiang Province Children’s Basketball Performance Competition Trials, and enjoy the “ball”.

This event includes 6-person 10-meter dribble and shot relay (timing), 6-person 10-meter dribble relay (timing), 6-person fixed-point 30-second pass (counting), dynamic basketball self-exercise and 5-person PK five items.Among them, the first dynamic basketball gymnastics

It has always been the specialty of Zhejiang children’s basketball, and it is also the earliest and highest-level project in the country. The project is very ornamental. Many kindergartens combined their own characteristics and exhausted their ingenuity from makeup to action arrangement. The children showed their superb ball skills through a set of smooth movements such as passing the ball in the air, dribbling under the crotch, and alternate throwing. Refreshing.

Before it was the turn of Kaidi Kindergarten in Gongshu District, Hangzhou, the leading coach Chen Keke squatted among the “little children” and made the final “tactical arrangement”: “Don’t be nervous, listen to the rhythm of the music carefully, and pay attention to coordination!” The small team members nodded solemnly and said “take orders”. “We attach great importance to having such an opportunity to participate, and hope that the children can gain confidence and happiness on the stage.” Chen Keke said that the children did not forget to practice spontaneously when they got home before the competition, and the parents also attached great importance to it and gave them support. The reporter found that the kindergarten also set up a tripod to conduct a live video broadcast for parents who could not attend the scene in person, cheering for the children online.

After the self-exercise, the fixed-point 30-second pass, the dribble relay, the shooting relay, and the PK competition were staged in sequence. Going forward, the defense was full of resilience, and the shouts resounded through the stadium. Even if he loses occasionally, he still picks up the ball and fights again. His small body contains the blood of competitive sports.

On the field, the skillful skills shown by Lin Jingzhou children from Xinghua Kindergarten in Qiantang District attracted the attention of reporters. The reporter learned that he was influenced by his father and fell in love with basketball. Although he would be a little tired during the practice process, he never thought of giving up. He was confident and free-spirited in this competition, “It’s just like the usual class, and I don’t feel nervous.”

The referee Zhou Xiaokang introduced to the reporter that the overall mental outlook of the children ranks first in the scoring criteria, followed by whether the movements are smooth and graceful. In terms of the rules of futsal basketball, children’s basketball has also been adjusted reasonably on the basis of referring to the rules of adult basketball, mainly to better demonstrate the state and skills of each child. “Kids basketball can pave the way for children’s interests and competitions, and is very helpful for their growth.”

Through the competition, let the children “play” basketball in a musical and gamified way, which is conducive to cultivating children’s coordination, agility and teamwork spirit, and comprehensively promotes the overall development of physical fitness and human functions. It is worth mentioning that the teams with excellent performance in this selection competition can also directly enter the 10th Children’s Basketball Performance Competition in Zhejiang Province.

The relevant person in charge of the Hangzhou Children’s Sports Association told reporters that the “Running Boys” children’s and youth-themed fitness activity is a national activity launched by the State Sports General Administration. “Enjoy fun, enhance physical fitness, improve personality, and temper will” in physical exercise, and build a collaborative mechanism for schools, families, and society to pay attention to the healthy growth of children and adolescents.