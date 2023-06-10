More than 2,000 “Little Qinghe” are ready to go Zhejiang Sci-Tech University hosts the volunteer team departure ceremony for the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Para Games_Hangzhou Net

More than 2,000 “Little Qinghe” are ready to go Zhejiang Sci-Tech University hosts the departure ceremony of the volunteer team for the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games

On June 10th, Zhejiang Sci-Tech University held a departure ceremony for the volunteer team for the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games, and more than 2,000 pre-recruited volunteers participated in the event.

Yao Jun, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Zhejiang Sci-Tech University and Commander of the Stadium Operation Team of Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, delivered a speech. She asked the volunteers to take this expedition ceremony as the starting point and dedicate themselves to volunteer service with the attitude of “starting is sprinting”. Demonstrate the image, quality and responsibility of Zheli’s “Little Qinghe”.

“As a volunteer team serving the main venue of the Asian Games, I hope that you will show the good demeanor of Chinese youth with strong will, help the Asian Games to be exciting with excellent service guarantee, show the image of volunteers of the Asian Games with full fighting vitality, and contribute to the grand event of the Asian Games. The majestic power of youth.” said Lu Chunjiang, deputy director of the Venue Construction Department of the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee, executive deputy commander and secretary-general of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium Operation Team.

At the event, the Party Committee of Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, the temporary party committee of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium Operation Team, and the temporary party organization of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Comprehensive Training Hall jointly signed a joint party building agreement.

More than 2,000 “Xiaoqinghe” from Zhejiang University are ready to go. 21 volunteer teams, 6 temporary party branches for Asian Games volunteers, 10 pioneer teams of volunteer party members, and 10 youth commando teams of volunteer members were established at the event site.

According to reports, the school has solidly promoted the general training of volunteers, and successfully completed the general training, venue training, and job training of more than 2,800 pre-recruited volunteers in the school. The pre-recruited competition volunteers actively participated in the Asian Games stress test match with the matching venues, and accumulated 7 service activities, serving more than 1,170 person-times and serving more than 30,000 hours. The heads of the relevant functional departments of Zhejiang Sci-Tech University presented awards to the excellent head teachers, excellent trainers, outstanding volunteers in the training and assessment, and outstanding volunteers in the Asian Games test competition.

“I am willing to be a glorious Hangzhou Asian Games volunteer…” Accompanied by the sonorous and powerful oath, all the “Xiaoqinghe” of Zhejiang Sci-tech University solemnly swore.

“I am lucky to be a volunteer for the Hangzhou Asian Games!” said Zhao Hongyan, a first-year graduate student. He served as a volunteer in the Zhangjiakou competition area of ​​the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. “The closing of the Beijing Winter Olympics is not the end of the Olympics, nor will it be the end of volunteer service. I will continue to volunteer and make full preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games and contribute my strength.”

It is reported that Zhejiang Sci-tech University will select more than 2,800 game volunteers to serve in Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Comprehensive Training Hall, Linping Sports Center Gymnasium, etc., and participate in serving the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games Opening (closing) ceremonies, track and field, football, volleyball, karate, sitting volleyball and other sports competitions, football, 5V5 basketball, taekwondo, wrestling, volleyball and other sports training.