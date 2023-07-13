Home » More than 50,000 people for Australia-France, in preparation for the World Cup
More than 50,000 people for Australia-France, in preparation for the World Cup

The Australian Federation made the news official overnight from Wednesday to Thursday: the Australia-France shock, the last preparation match for the Women’s World Cup, will take place in front of more than 50,000 spectators at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Friday (11:30 a.m., on W9). It will be a record attendance for the Australian women’s team, and also a great moment for the France team. Indeed, apart from the semi-final of the 2012 Olympic Games in London against Japan (61,482 spectators), Les Bleues have never played in front of more than 50,000 people in their history. Wendie Renard and Eugénie Le Sommer are the only two current survivors of the 2012 record team.

This friendly meeting will allow Hervé Renard’s France team to take the pulse of the Australian atmosphere, which is becoming increasingly hot a few days before the start of the World Cup on July 20.

