More than 6,000 people from the four schools danced “Waiting for You”, the scene of this sports carnival is like the Asian Games

When the 90th anniversary of the school coincided with the Hangzhou Asian Games, the West Lake Primary School Education Group, together with Wenxin Primary School, Yuanpu Primary School, and Xizihu Primary School, presented a shocking scene of more than 6,000 people singing and dancing “Waiting for You” at the Huanglong Sports Center.

On April 4th, on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the founding of West Lake Primary School, West Lake Primary School Education Group, together with Wenxin Primary School, Yuanpu Primary School and Xizihu Primary School, launched the “Welcome to the Asian Games” sports carnival. It is understood that more than 6,000 students from four schools and six campuses gathered at the Huanglong Sports Center, the venue for the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The most shocking scene of the event was when more than 6,000 students performed cheerleading “Waiting for You” and radio exercises in the Huanglong Sports Center. At that time, the children almost covered the entire Huanglong Sports Center venue. “Our goal is to allow every child to participate.” Zhang Guanjun, secretary of the party branch and general principal of West Lake Primary School Education Group, told Chao News reporters that each school arranged for a student to lead the singing, and more than 6,000 students from the other four schools danced together The scene was very shocking. At the last moment, when the children shouted in unison, “Embrace the Asian Games, let the country have me”, the voice resounded even more.

This is the first time that the four schools of West Lake Primary School Education Group, Wenxin Primary School, Yuanpu Primary School and Xizihu Primary School jointly hold a sports meeting, and it is also the first time in the history of West Lake District. These four schools have deep roots – when the West Lake Primary School Education Group was established in 2005, the four affiliated schools were West Lake Primary School, Wenxin Primary School, Fuyuan Primary School and Zixuan Primary School. In 2015, Wenxin Primary School was run independently, and in 2019, Fuyuan Primary School and Wenxin Primary School were jointly run. Yuanpu Primary School and Xizihu Primary School are close educational communities of West Lake Primary School and Wenxin Primary School respectively.

At the opening ceremony, Asian Games mascots “Chen Chen”, “Cong Cong” and “Lian Lian” came to the scene to send blessings. They danced enthusiastically with everyone and issued the most gracious invitations.

At the flag-raising ceremony, the audience sang the “National Anthem of the People’s Republic of China” and the five-star red flag fluttered high.

West Lake Primary School Education Group, Wenxin Primary School, Yuanpu Primary School, and Xizihu Primary School all attach great importance to campus sports. At the opening ceremony, each school displayed its own sports characteristics—archery, fencing, martial arts, and basketball.

Xu Yaping, the world champion of kayaking, the first R4 female instructor of IRIA in Asia, and the instructor of international search and rescue assault boat rescue technology, presented a message.

Sports carnivals are team events.

“Rolling Wheels” is a group project that every grade must participate in. Children gain speed, strength, friendship and happiness through cooperation.

“Happy Ladder” is a sports carnival entry for first-year students. They cross the ladder and perform a high-five relay, turning themselves into nimble fighters.

“Rainbow Umbrella” is a sports carnival competition for second-grade students. Thirty pairs of little hands opened the rainbow umbrella together, and worked together to let the vitality ball dance on the rainbow umbrella.

“Happy Football” is a sports carnival project for third graders. Teamwork, team relay, competition, competition, which big football runs faster.



The sports carnival competition project of the fourth grade students is “hug in front and hug in back”. Unity is strength and cooperation is speed.

“Caterpillar” is a sports carnival entry for fifth grade students. One, two, one, walking in unison. The children are flexible and lovely caterpillars.

The sports carnival competition for the sixth grade students is “joint effort race walking”. Everyone works together, chasing after each other, competing for friendship and level.

“Let the children feel the atmosphere of teamwork.” Zhang Guanjun said that the 90th anniversary of the school happened to coincide with the Asian Games. It is the best way to celebrate the Asian Games. The four schools jointly hold a sports carnival like a birthday party Just as happy to be together.