More than 8,000 marathon enthusiasts run Jiulong Mountain

More than 8,000 marathon enthusiasts ran Jiulongshan





Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2023-04-17 16:34

On the morning of April 16, the “Jingbolai” 2023 Shaanxi Baoji·Chencang Jiulong Mountain Ecological Half Marathon started at the Jiulong Mountain Scenic Area in Chencang District. More than 8,000 marathon enthusiasts set off from the starting point of the P4 parking lot of Jiulongshan Scenic Area and ran forward along the winding track, adding a touch of flowing scenery to the boundless spring of Jiulongshan.

Jiulongshan Ecological Half Marathon was founded in 2018. It has been successfully held for 3 times before, and won the “Best Ecological Theme Award” and “Silver Medal Event” at the Shaanxi Marathon Year-end Ceremony in 2018 and 2019. At the same time, it is also one of the few “Landscape Marathons” held in 4A-level scenic spots in the province and even the whole country, known as “people running in the painting”.

The theme of this year’s event is “Running in Jiulong Mountain and Singing Nature”. There are two events, the half marathon and the mini marathon. The half marathon and the mini marathon have 5,000 participants. After more than 3 hours of competition, as the last runner completed the schedule, the current Jiulongshan Half Marathon came to an end. In the end, Liu Lei from Baoji won the first place in the men’s group with a time of 1 hour, 9 minutes and 28 seconds, and Pan Sufang from Guizhou won the first place in the women’s group with a time of 1 hour, 22 minutes and 34 seconds.

City leaders Bian Yani, Su Shaomin, Li Wufa, and Zhang Jianke participated in the launching ceremony and fired shots together.