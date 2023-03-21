Home Sports More than half of Germans are overweight
More than half of Germans are overweight

More than half of Germans are overweight

Wow fit is Germany? There is no clear answer to that. It depends on who you ask and what parameters you use. Too many people in Germany may not be ill, but they are definitely chronically unhealthy. If you ask the Germans, about two-thirds of them consider themselves healthy. More than half of them are overweight, almost every third adult has high blood pressure, and almost five million Germans are diabetic.

When people assess their own health – the figures are based on the “Country Profile Health 2021” from the OECD and the European Commission – there is a clear socio-economic gap: among people with low incomes, only about half say they are healthy. With a high income it is a good 80 percent.

The so-called body mass index (BMI) in particular is a guide to how fit and therefore healthy a person is. It is calculated by dividing your body weight in kilograms by your height in meters squared. Anyone with a BMI of 25 or more is overweight, and those over 30 are considered obese. While the proportion of overweight people in Germany changed only slightly up until the 1970s, it has risen steadily since then.


Those born in their early fifties had an average BMI of 25.8 in their mid-30s, meaning they were only slightly overweight. By contrast, most Germans born in the early 1980s were slightly obese (BMI: 30.2) at the beginning of their professional lives. The numbers don’t get better with age: 73 percent of Germans are either overweight (48.4 percent) or even obese (24.5 percent) when they retire.

