Wow fit is Germany? There is no clear answer to that. It depends on who you ask and what parameters you use. Too many people in Germany may not be ill, but they are definitely chronically unhealthy. If you ask the Germans, about two-thirds of them consider themselves healthy. More than half of them are overweight, almost every third adult has high blood pressure, and almost five million Germans are diabetic.

When people assess their own health – the figures are based on the “Country Profile Health 2021” from the OECD and the European Commission – there is a clear socio-economic gap: among people with low incomes, only about half say they are healthy. With a high income it is a good 80 percent.

The so-called body mass index (BMI) in particular is a guide to how fit and therefore healthy a person is. It is calculated by dividing your body weight in kilograms by your height in meters squared. Anyone with a BMI of 25 or more is overweight, and those over 30 are considered obese. While the proportion of overweight people in Germany changed only slightly up until the 1970s, it has risen steadily since then.





Those born in their early fifties had an average BMI of 25.8 in their mid-30s, meaning they were only slightly overweight. By contrast, most Germans born in the early 1980s were slightly obese (BMI: 30.2) at the beginning of their professional lives. The numbers don’t get better with age: 73 percent of Germans are either overweight (48.4 percent) or even obese (24.5 percent) when they retire.

Many Germans move too little

The main reason for obesity is lack of exercise, which runs through life. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that every adult should exercise at least 2.5 to five hours a week; according to the WHO, children and adolescents should get one hour of exercise a day. But according to the study on the health of children and adolescents in Germany (KIGGS), which has been carried out regularly by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin since 2003, fourteen to seventeen year olds are particularly lazy when it comes to physical activity: only 16 percent of boys and 7.5 percent of the girls in this age group move accordingly. Toddlers of pre-school age perform best: almost half of the boys (48.9 percent) and 42.5 percent of the girls are physically active for an hour a day. Among adults, just under 24.7 percent of men and 20.5 percent of women follow the WHO recommendations.



Smoking and high alcohol consumption are also risk factors. The Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) even calls smoking “the greatest avoidable health risk in Germany”. Around 127,000 people die every year as a result of tobacco consumption. However, the proportion of smokers in Germany has been steadily declining since the 1980s. The smoking rate fell particularly among young people: According to the BMG, a good one in four twelve to seventeen year olds (27.5 percent) smoked in 2001; in 2018 it was only 6.6 percent. For young adults aged 18 to 25, the rate fell from 44.5 to 24.8 percent over the same period. Overall, almost every fourth German still smokes. And the numbers are unfortunately also rising slightly again, mainly because young people are increasingly resorting to e-cigarettes.

Alcohol consumption by Germans also puts a strain on the health system. According to the federal government’s drug commissioner, around 10,600 men and 3,600 women died in 2020 from an illness caused exclusively by alcohol consumption (e.g. from colon or breast cancer as well as diseases of the liver and cardiovascular system). Even if consumption has fallen slightly overall, almost eight million eighteen to sixty-four-year-olds in Germany regularly drink alcohol in a form that poses a health risk. Ten grams of pure alcohol for women and 20 grams of pure alcohol for men a day are considered risky. The latter corresponds to about half a liter of beer, a quarter of a liter of wine or two glasses of sparkling wine.





Harmful drinking is widespread among young people

Binge drinking (more than five half-litre glasses of beer for men and more than four for women on one occasion) is particularly harmful to health and is widespread among adolescents and young adults. In 2021, nearly a quarter of 16- to 17-year-olds and more than a third of young adults (18-25 years old) have drunk within the past 30 days. Smoking and high alcohol consumption are often closely related.









Despite everything, the state of health of Germans has continued to improve over the past few decades. Life expectancy has increased significantly since the 1950s: 70 years ago, men lived to an average of 64.6 years and women 68.5 years. Last year life expectancy for newborn boys was 78.5 years and for newborn girls 83.4 years. Although this is not a top ranking in an international comparison, more than 20 countries (including Iceland, Japan, Norway, Singapore, Australia and Switzerland) have a higher life expectancy.

Nevertheless, Germany is a good six months above the EU average, which is mainly due to the fact that we afford the highest health expenditure in Europe: in 2020 it was 5298 euros per inhabitant, which was a new high. Corona was to blame for this. How the pandemic and with it the lockdowns and corona restrictions have affected the fitness of Germans in the medium to long term remains to be seen.