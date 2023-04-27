Home » more than nine hours and a lot of satisfaction – Corriere TV
more than nine hours and a lot of satisfaction – Corriere TV

He didn’t give up on Tom Durnin, the runner who took more than 9 hours to finish the marathon

It was just after 7pm when the last runner crossed the finish line of the London Marathon on 23rd April. It took Tom Durnin more than nine hours to cover the entire 42.195km of the race, but he never gave up. Also motivated by a noble purpose: to raise funds for the Bone Cancer Research Institute. At the finish line, the applause of the ‘fans’ who waited for him until the end, the medal and above all his personal satisfaction awaited him.

