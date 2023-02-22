02/22/2023 at 06:30 CET







Giving ammunition to the enemy is a common practice in Can Barca. With more or less fuse, the truth is that a spark becomes a bonfire when the one who fan the fire is registered in the capital.

That being said, theaffaire Enríquez Negreira‘ continues to be in quarantine even the day after the appearance of John Laporta before the media. He did not accept questions because he still does not know – and therefore does not answer – about the extent of the injury. Or he knows it and has preferred to write a prologue in which the leading role was not for the case but for the president of the Professional Soccer League. “Phobia. He has a phobia of us. It’s an obsession. She has taken off her mask, ”said the culé president in Catalan and in Spanish about thebes, who hours before had asked him to resign if he did not give the pertinent explanations about one of the scandals of the season. To what extent he can do it is questionable. what a gift Javier feel an animosity towards everything that is blue and red is a reality. All this helped The door to divert the focus when the members of the FC Barcelona what they expected was an explanation from the ‘seny’ about the case that has multiplied the usual attacks from what he called a “media cave”. Seven minutes microphone in hand, without notes and with apparent nonchalance, The door charged against thebes with belligerence when the holder of the appearance should have been another. We are still the same. Or worse.

He did acknowledge the contractual relationship with Enríquez Negreira. And he explained that you can document the collaboration with written and audiovisual reports. We have no news about why he doubled his salary. He also did not clarify the reason why an external company is going to take charge of investigating this matter. Perhaps because you think that the club has been the victim of a scam? And if that were so, how is it possible that it lasted so long in time? Of the threats and almost mafia practices of the fact that he was vice president of the Referees Technical Committee Will someone clarify something? while the president blaugrana attack the of LaLigahe Superior Sports Council and the clubs (except Real Madrid, enemy on the lawn and friend in certain offices, paradoxes of life) through their employers, they are going to go all out. Each one sweeps towards his house at the same time that they help to accumulate crap in the culé portal. To clean up the image Barça more transparency and fewer phobias are needed. Own and others.

Reunion with Messi in Barcelona

Lionel Messi He reunited with his friends and former colleagues, Jordi Alba y Sergio Busquetsin one of the restaurants of reference for the players of the Barça yesterday and today: Estimate. But he is not the only one. Gaudim is also a fixture in the likes of Xavi, The door and members of the board of directors and La Cúpula, on Garraf beach, is the favorite of many Femení players, the basketball team and the family Lewansowskiwho has chosen it for different celebrations.

The importance of nutrition

At the company ivy organize a colloquium in the Sports Tomorrow Congressin the frame del Mobile World Congress, in which Toña Lizarraga and Mireia Porta Oliva, nutritionists from the Barcelona Soccer Club; Sari Arponen, PhD in Biomedical Sciences and Álex Pirla, Head of Culinary at Heura Foods. The congress will focus on expanding the limits of sports training to cognitive and mental abilities to continue advancing and reaching new heights.