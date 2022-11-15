Home Sports More violence with injured in Sicily for a derby: the Chief of Police “We will punish the irresponsible”
More violence with injured in Sicily for a derby: the Chief of Police “We will punish the irresponsible”

Clashes between fans outside the Palmintelli stadium in Caltanissetta between the supporters of Nissa and Enna, before the start of the game, an all-Sicilian derby of Excellence then started regularly.

Fifty fans, including several non-serious injuries, started the clash making it necessary to intervene by the police in riot gear of the mobile department of Palermo and Milan.

The stadium in the city center of Caltanissetta

An ambulance was also needed to assist the injured, even though no first aid was needed for any of the people involved. To confirm all the photos and images of Tele Studio 98.

Once the emergency is over, the forensic investigations are off to identify the people involved in the clashes and issue the Daspo against them. Already in October of last year, during a match between the teams of Gela and Vittoria in the clashes outside the stadium, stones were also thrown at the bus of the visiting team. And in recent days the commissioner Emanuele Ricifari has issued nine Daspos against those fans.

Today Nissa and Enna, two teams between which there is an ancient rivalry: they had not met for a long time and the latest riots date back to about ten years ago. “Once the identification operations have been completed – declared the commissioner Emanuele Ricifari -, I will sign the Daspo that the irresponsible and anything but daring fans on both sides have deserved. And I believe that for some they will also be required to double sign each day of the match. championship”.

November 14, 2022 (change November 14, 2022 | 12:51)

