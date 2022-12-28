(Agence France-Presse, Tokyo, 28th) The Japanese national football team performed brilliantly in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Japanese Football Association has positive comments and will continue to be the head coach.

According to reports, it is known that the Japan Football Association has decided that Moriyasu will continue to be in charge of the Japanese national team. The Japan Football Association is expected to hold a press conference for Mori Yasuichi’s inauguration in the evening.

Moriyasu led the Japanese team to defeat the world football powerhouses Germany and Spain in the Qatar World Cup group stage “reversal victory”, and successfully advanced to the top 16. However, they lost to Croatia in the PK competition in the first match and failed to achieve the breakthrough set before the match. Into the top 8 goals.

Mori Yasuichi’s contract with the Japan Football Association will expire after the Qatar World Cup. The association has been reviewing the successor of the head coach, but relevant sources revealed that the association has decided to continue Mori Yasuichi.

The head coach of the Japanese national football team used to change after the World Cup. Mori Yasuichi will be the first person to take charge of the national team after the World Cup.

Since Samhoichi took office as the head coach of the national team in the summer of 2018, he has actively employed young players, successfully built a team with experienced veterans, and defeated world champions Germany and Spain in the World Cup in Qatar.

Although Mori Yasuichi failed to lead the Japanese team to the top 8, he also managed to get the Japanese team to the top 16 in two consecutive World Cups.

Although the Japanese Football Association also takes foreigners into consideration when considering the successor of the head coach, based on the positive evaluation of Mori Yasuichi’s ability to maneuver on the field, coupled with the emphasis on the continuity of the team’s training, it was finally decided to renew the contract with Mori Yasuichi .

