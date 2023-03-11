Morning is the best time to play sports if you want to lose weight, especially for women, science explains it.

Given that physical exercise is good regardless of the time of day, there is a new study by Skidmore College (USA) which explains that working out in the morning could have positive effects on different parts of the body and mind. Especially in the morning our body tends to burn more belly faton the other hand, the evening is a good time if we want to improve strength and endurance, as well as our cardiovascular condition.

And in general if for women we can say that the morning has gold in its mouth from the point of view of physical fitness, for men who want to work on strength, the ideal hours for sport are in the evening. Although the findings suggest that the timing of daily exercise affects female physical performance to a greater extent than male physical performance.

Morning is the best time to play sports if you want to lose weight

The studio is the first to explore the long term how a different exercise regime affects individuals depending on the time of day they train.

The results of the research (published in Frontiers in Physiology) show that everyone involved saw significant improvements in their fitness and health, but those who exercised in the morning had more significant improvements. Especially for women; who exercised in the morning burned 7% more belly fat and reduced blood pressure 7% more compared to women who exercised in the evening. The morning routine also resulted in increased leg strength.

Women who exercised in the evening, on the other hand, showed greater gains in upper-body strength, mood, and food cravings. In addition, muscle power is improved by 29% as well as endurance she improved by 15% compared to the morning athletes.

Read also: Why women have a harder time quitting smoking

Sports for men, better in the evening

Compared with women, men in the study were generally less affected by exercise time. That said, exercising in the evening did lead to slightly lower blood pressure and a increased fat oxidation compared to morning exercise. Evening training also improved fatigue by 55%. On the other hand, men who train in the evening work with a metabolism at its peak. This can provide an edge when it comes to using body fat as fuel for your evening workouts.

Read also: With the dog we walk more and keep fit

“Based on our findings, women interested in reduce belly fat and blood pressure while increasing the power of your leg muscles, should consider exercise in the morning. However, even for women interested in increasing the strength, power and endurance of their upper body muscles as it improves overall mood and food intake, evening exercise is the preferred choice,” explains the physiologist Paul Arciero of Skidmore College.

Photo by Istvan Szabo Pexels, Brooks

Read also

Advertising