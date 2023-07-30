Morocco defeats South Korea at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

Status: 07/30/2023 10:15 a.m

A wonderful goal was enough: Morocco scored a historic 1-0 (1-0) win against South Korea on Sunday (07/30/2023) at the Women’s World Cup. Incidentally, the North Africans can dream of progressing.

Striker Ibtissam Jraïdi scored the golden goal after just six minutes: she scored with a diving header to make it 1-0. It was the first goal in Morocco’s first World Cup participation, which also meant the victory premiere. With the win and now three points under their belt, the North Africans can dream of reaching the round of 16. In the final group game, the team meets Colombia on Thursday (08/03/2023, 12 p.m. CEST, in the live ticker on sportschau.de).

Morocco with more determination

There was determination at the Adelaide stadium – at least from one of the two teams who suffered defeats on the first day of the game. After the disastrous 0:6 against Germany, Morocco went into the game with motivation right from the start. South Korea’s playmaker So Yun Ji felt that after less than 50 seconds, when she was mercilessly knocked over from behind when she tried to take the ball in the center circle. Perpetrator: Elodie Nakkach, defensive midfielder of Morocco.

With a diving header to the historic first World Cup goal

Not a nice way to get into the game – but effective. Morocco took the initiative. Played forward with enthusiasm and was able to celebrate his first World Cup goal after six minutes. It was a really nice one: Hanane Aït El Haj had space to cross from the right and Jraïdi launched a diving header in the centre. The ball hit the left corner from seven meters away from the goal. Technically demanding – the North Africans were 1-0 in front.

It was an entertaining game in which both teams looked to advance. Albeit with simple tactical means: Morocco mostly played long passes from within their own half and speculated on winning second balls up front. South Korea did things a bit differently – with short passing into midfield, where Ji was apparently tasked with finding the tall Eun Sun Park in South Korea’s attacking center.

Morocco more effective

The spectators in the stadium certainly didn’t get to see top-level women’s football in South Australia in wintry temperatures of 17 degrees – but it was entertaining nonetheless. Morocco’s plan was more effective: Sakina Ouzraoui Diki was just missed after a good half hour with a 13-yard flick, and a little later Ghizlane Chebbak fired the ball wide of the left post after a swift counterattack.

Benzina with hijab on the way

Incidentally, Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina wrote a small piece of football history: the central defender was the first player to wear the traditional hijab in a World Cup game. The 25-year-old from Moroccan record champions AS FAR was still on the bench against Germany, where she was tasked with controlling South Korea’s center forward Park.

Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina made football history in the game against South Korea.

Wearing a hijab on the pitch has only been legal since 2014. Many other sports, such as basketball, have since lifted the ban.

Bell sends his team forward

Regardless, South Korea somehow tried to get into the game better after the break. Coach Colin Bell, who was a player and coach in Germany for many years, made two changes at half-time and pushed his team forward. Alone: ​​South Korea’s actions remained harmless. Again and again Park was sought with high crosses, but the decisive passes and crosses remained too imprecise.

That didn’t change until the final whistle. South Korea still had a good chance through substitute Casey Phair: The only 16-year-old, however, missed just 13 meters away from the goal. South Korea lost and remains without points. Morocco, on the other hand, is celebrating and is now hoping for more in the World Cup tournament.