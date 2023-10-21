Home » Morocco Plans to Build Massive Stadium for 2030 World Cup Bid
Morocco Plans to Build Massive Stadium for 2030 World Cup Bid

Morocco Plans to Build Massive Stadium for 2030 World Cup Bid

Morocco Eyes Hosting 2030 World Cup with Construction of Massive Stadium

Morocco has officially announced its ambitious plans to host the 2030 World Cup. The North African country is leading a project to build an enormous stadium, named the Great African Stadium, with a staggering capacity of 113,000 spectators. If realized, this sporting complex will become the second-largest stadium in the world.

Situated in the Benslimane area, near Casablanca, the construction of this groundbreaking venue is set to commence in 2025, with completion expected within three years. Once completed, the Great African Stadium will pose a formidable challenge to Spain’s famed Santiago Bernabéu stadium to host the final match of the prestigious tournament.

In addition to the colossal main stadium, Morocco has also disclosed plans to renovate five other stadiums as part of this massive project. The initial revamp will begin with the Marrakech stadium, which will be upgraded to accommodate 60,000 seats. Meanwhile, the remaining four stadiums will have a capacity of around 50,000 seats each.

To further solidify their bid, Moroccan officials have arranged various meetings in Rabat, the country’s capital, along with visits to potential headquarters and sub-headquarters for the World Cup. These activities, scheduled for the coming week, will give stakeholders an opportunity to experience firsthand the nation’s extensive plans and capabilities.

One of the pivotal moments in this bid is scheduled for the 28th of the month, where the three federations involved in the project will jointly present the launch of the 2030 World Cup. High-ranking officials, including the presidents of the federations, will come together for this milestone event in Rabat.

Morocco’s ambitious bid to host the 2030 World Cup showcases the nation’s determination to enhance its global reputation as a world-class sporting destination. With the construction of the Great African Stadium and the refurbishment of other key venues, Morocco seeks to leave a lasting legacy in African sports history.

