Morocco-Portugal, how many chances for CR7 and his companions? Increased share on sign 2

Morocco-Portugal, how many chances for CR7 and his companions? Increased share on sign 2

Fernando Santos’ team has asphalted Switzerland, Regragui’s men have surprisingly eliminated Spain. Now the semifinal goal

The revelation Morocco after eliminating Spain in the round of 16 faces Portugal in the quarter-finals: kick-off on Saturday at 4 pm Italian time. Goncalo Ramos and his teammates beat Switzerland 6-1 and are now aiming for the semifinal. Regragui’s side are unbeaten in five matches at the World Cup, the longest run by the national team in the competition. The Lusitanians have reached this stage of the tournament for the third time and have always reached the semi-finals (in ’66 against North Korea and in 2006 against England).

For all analysts, Fernando Santos’ team can overcome their opponents in the 90′. The X is proposed at 3.75 on Better and Goldbet, while the eventual success of Morocco is valued at 6.00 by Sisal. Portugal have scored six goals against Switzerland, already 12 goals scored in the competition: only at the 1966 World Cup did the national team do better with 17 goals. The defense however is not very solid, only against Uruguay did Costa keep a clean sheet. This is why the Goal is a possible chance (between 1.77 and 1.70 the bookies’ proposal), the higher the value of the No Gol (between 2.14 and 2.00).

