Moscow does not renew wheat deal. Meloni: “An offense to humanity”

breaking latest news – Russia’s decision to interrupt the wheat deal “is another offense against humanity”. This was stated in a note by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, commenting on Moscow’s halt to the agreement for the export of grain across the Black Sea from Ukrainian ports. “Russia’s decision to terminate the grain deal is the further test of who is a friend and who is an enemy of the poorest countries. Let the leaders of those nations who do not want to distinguish between the attacked and the aggressor reflect. Using the raw material that feeds the world as a weapon is another offense against humanity,” says Meloni.

Russia has announced that it has taken the decision after noting that the commitments with the Russian side have not been respected. “The grain deal is suspended,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, declared that “Russia has officially informed the Turkish and Ukrainian parties, as well as the Secretariat of the United Nations Security Council”.

E the decision is final, the Tass agency announced, quoting a senior Moscow official at the UN. “I condemn Russia’s unilateral decision to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, despite the efforts of our ally Turkey and the UN. Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine continues to harm millions of vulnerable people around the world“, wrote NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a tweet.

Before him it was the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, who said that the move will have repercussions on millions of people who will “pay the price”.

Zelensky: “Exports even without Russia”

Ukraine is ready to maintain its grain exports even without Russia. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Even without Russia, everything needs to be done so that we can use this corridor for exports to the Black Sea. We are not afraidThe statement was reported by his spokesman Serguii Nykyforov on Facebook.

In the evening, Zelensky added on social media: “Ukraine’s position has always been and will be as clear as possible: no one has the right to destroy any nation’s food security. If a group of people somewhere in the Kremlin think they have the right to decide whether food will be on the table in different countries: Egypt or Sudan, Yemen or Bangladesh, China or India, Turkey or Indonesia… then the world has the opportunity to prove that no one is allowed to blackmail. ‘Africa has the right to stability.

Asia has a right to stability. Europe has every right to stability. Last year, the world took the right action regarding the Russian threat to food security: together with Turkey and the United Nations, we launched the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Its results are eloquent: nearly 33 million tons of agricultural products have been exported to 45 countries. And I sent official letters to President Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Guterres with a proposal to continue the Black Sea Grains Initiative or its analogue in a trilateral format, as is best. Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey can jointly ensure the functioning of the food corridor and the inspection of ships.”

Erdogan: “I will talk to Putin”

“I will talk to Putin about the renewal of the wheat agreement”. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not lost hope of renewing the agreement between Russia and Ukraine, whose mediation was essential a year ago to reach the agreement that expired today, which this year allowed the passage of 36 tons of war-locked Ukrainian grain and fertilizers.

“We are committed to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine not paving the way – further drama. I repeat that peace has no losers. Last year a great success was achieved with the conclusion of the agreement which allowed the passage of more than 33 million tons of grain. An agreement that removed the prospect of a food crisis and for which I thank all the parties once again. I will talk to Putin first and then wait for him in Turkey in August,” Erdogan said this morning

What does the agreement say?

Kremlin spokesman refers to reconnection of Russian agricultural bank, Rosselkhozbank, to SWIFT, lifting of sanctions on spare parts for agricultural machinery, unfreezing of transport logistics and insurance, unfreezing of assets and resumption of gas pipeline for ammonia Togliatti-OdesSa, exploded on 5 June. These Russian aspirations are contained in a memorandum signed between Russia and the United Nations, which Moscow considers binding for the implementation of the grain deal.

“Basically, the Black Sea agreements expired today. Unfortunately, the part of the Black Sea agreement that concerns Russia has not been respected. Therefore, (the agreement) loses its force,” he explained.

Formally, the agreement is in force until midnight today Moscow time (11 pm Italian time) but on Saturday the last ship with Ukrainian food left Odessa, while new ships have not entered the Black Sea since June 27.

Who signed the agreement

The Black Sea Initiative was signed by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN on July 22, 2022. From March 18, 2023, Moscow extended the agreement for 60 days – until May 18, and then – until July 17.

Just days before the deal expired on July 13, President Vladimir Putin said nothing had been done for Russia as part of the wheat deal, it was a one-sided game. But Moscow has voluntarily extended this document “many times”.

Borrell: “Moscow uses hunger as a weapon”

“I regret to say that today Russia refused to extend this agreement and it is something very serious that will create many problems for many people in the world. For our part we will do everything we can with our solidarity lanes to make grain accessible Ukrainian to the people who need it”. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, upon his arrival at the EU-CELAC summit. “I blame Russia for this choice of using people’s hunger as a weapon,” he added.

Sunak: “Disappointing”

For British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, “Moscow’s retreat from the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea is “disappointing”. Moscow “will rob millions of people of access to vital grain”, underlined the first English minister.

