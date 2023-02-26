War on the field and of words, with plans and – usual – requests for help. While the eastern sector continues to be the focus of the battle. Deputy Commander of Military Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky said in an interview that a counter-offensive will be launched in the spring but the exact timing will depend on a number of factors, including the level of Western supplies. As for the target, he announced that they will aim south, with the Crimea always in mind. Now everything is plausible, but it is also possible that Skibitsky’s statements represent a smokescreen to camouflage the real intentions, as already happened in September in Kharkiv. And certainly projects depend on many variablesnot always predictable.

The point raised by the Russian ultranationalist Igor Girkin is very interesting, always critical – like Wagner – of the General Staff. In his opinion the Army needs massive ammunition support from China, as it would have ever smaller and smaller stocks available. We need a "lend and lease" program – he said – similar to the one launched by the United States, only that the People's Republic must guarantee it. As long as she's willing to. Girkin's notes intertwine with assessments by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CIA Director William Burns: for both, Beijing is evaluating how to support the Kremlin in terms of war. In recent days there have been reports of the possible sending of kamikaze drones, technology and, of course, supplies for the artillery. Apparently, however, there would be nothing concrete. Scenarios that are affected by the great tension between the rival superpowers.

Moreover – and let’s go back to Skibitsky’s departure – even Kiev is in great need of “shells” for its cannons: must defend the lines under attack and, in the future, employ them in the offensive. As Russian defense expert Rob Lee of the Foreign Policy Research Institute has pointed out this war, more than others, demonstrated the importance of artillery and above all of ammunition: in recent months the Ukrainians have fired between 2,000 and 4,000 rounds a day, while the Russians have reached peaks of 50,000. For this the allies are looking for suitable shells for Soviet-designed weapons still widely used by Ukrainians, which however are not produced in the West. And here, of course, the hunt is intertwined with the local politics of the various countries.

The British, claims indeed a document obtained from New York Timesthey formed a secret task force to supply Soviet munitions to the resistancealso through triangulations that allow you to buy in countries geopolitically closer to Moscow, without attracting attention by provoking public opinion: in June, for example, they bought 40,000 shells and rockets produced in Pakistan through a Romanian broker, a deal that fell through, but Luxembourg also supplies arms made in the Czech Republic. And then there are American brokers who buy ammunition from factories in Bosnia, Serbia, Romania. In the last weeks old abandoned factories have also been reactivated in Eastern Europe, such as in Bulgaria. One in Sopot, the other in Kostenets, where the 122 mm Terem ammunition factory reopened in January, which had closed in 1988 with the end of the Cold War. Officials from the local American embassy were present at the inauguration.