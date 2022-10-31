“Giorgio called me quite often, the last time on Thursday. He said he needed to hear from me because I am like a son to him.” The memory of Giorgio Vannucci, who died at 92, is of Francesco Moser. And to understand how true this sentiment was, just think that the great Roger De Vlaeminck called Vannucci “Giorgio Moser”. And it was the Pistoian technician who had brought Moser to his “his” Bottegone. “He had come to Trento to talk to my brothers Aldo and Enzo. I wasn’t even there, I was a soldier”, continues Moser. It was 1970 and Francesco had just started riding a bicycle. 1971 and 1972, among amateurs, were two memorable years, marked by about forty victories. Francesco also became the Italian amateur champion and triumphed in the Giro Baby. The partnership also continued among professionals with the transition to Filotex in 1973. In total, Giorgio and Francesco will work together for 14 seasons. And, in the three triumphs in Roubaix, alongside Moser (and Bartolozzi) there was also Vannucci.