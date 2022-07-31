Original title: Most of the clubs in the Super League have submitted repayment materials yet to be reviewed by the Football Association

According to the “Solution and Penalty Rules for Club Wages” launched by the Chinese Football Association on April 2, the clubs with arrears must settle no less than 30% of the total wages before July 31, and must submit to China before this time node. The Football Association submits the 2021 season salary arrears form signed by coaches, players and staff, otherwise they will face various penalties including deduction of league points.

A reporter from Beiqing Daily learned that as of noon on July 31, most clubs in the Chinese Super League that were involved in the issue of unpaid wages had submitted their “payment arrears form” or signed and confirmed the arrears by coaches, coaches and staff who were owed wages. Salary settlement settlement supplementary agreement supporting materials. Next, the relevant departments of the Chinese Football Association will strictly review the relevant materials, and depending on the review results, determine which clubs with arrears have temporarily “passed the border”.

In order to solve the problem of club wage arrears that has plagued domestic professional football for a long time, the Chinese Football Association and the Chinese Football Federation preparatory team jointly launched the “Club wage arrears solution and penalty” in early April this year. Taking into account the actual operational difficulties or financial crises faced by clubs at all levels, the Chinese Football Association requires clubs at all levels to resolve all wage arrears for the 2021 season and before in principle before December 31 this year. And set three time nodes for repayment of arrears, namely before July 31, before October 31, and before December 31. The percentages that each node must complete to pay off salaries are 30% of the total quota, 70% of the total quota, and all owed wages. Before 3 nodes, each club must submit the 2021 season salary payment form signed by all coaches, employees and staff to the Chinese Football Association.

The corresponding penalty shows that clubs with arrears must be unable to resolve 30% of the total arrears before July 31, and will be prohibited from registering new players in the second transfer window of the 2022 season and will be penalized and deducted 3 points of league points; Clubs that have completed repayment of not less than 70% of the 2021 season and prior wages before October 31 will be deducted 6 league points; clubs that have not settled all their arrears by December 31 will be relegated or disqualified. At several previous league meetings, the main leaders of the Chinese Football Association and the preparatory group of the Chinese Football Federation stated more than once that all Chinese Super League clubs must strictly implement this plan. The Chinese Football Association will also act impartially in accordance with the plan and the content of the penalty.

At noon on July 31, some media reported that, as one of the “hard-to-pay households”, Guangzhou City Club, which is temporarily in the relegation zone of the Chinese Super League in the 2022 season, has reached an agreement with all players on a solution to the arrears. According to the report, “It is understood that on July 29, Guangzhou City Club and all the team members implemented the details and completed the signatures. After the relevant procedures are confirmed, the Guangzhou City Team will smoothly pass the time limit for resolving 30% of the arrears of wages on July 31. “

On July 30, the preparatory team of the Chinese Football Federation held a league work meeting again, and announced the schedule of the remaining stages of the Chinese Super League this season and the 11th to 34th rounds, and the situation of each round. At the same time, all 18 clubs in the next stage of the league home arrangement and the distribution of the competition area were also confirmed. On the same day, the Hebei team, which was also in deep distress, also launched an open training session open to media and fan representatives in Langfang City. It can be seen that the clubs of the Chinese Super League are ready for the next stage of the league.

It is understood that as of noon on July 31, most of the clubs involved in wage arrears have submitted to the competition department of the Chinese Football Association the proof of the club's first payment of arrears or the proof of reaching a supplementary agreement with club members for the payment of arrears surface. However, whether these certification materials can be finally recognized remains to be strictly reviewed by the Chinese Football Association. Before the review results are released, each team can prepare for the Chinese Super League as normal.

