Home Sports Most reliable cars 2022: the ranking
Sports

Most reliable cars 2022: the ranking

by admin
Most reliable cars 2022: the ranking

What were the most reliable cars of 2022? Difficult if not impossible to establish with absolute certainty, but crossing the numerous rankings that are drawn up every year by the various operators in the sector can provide a general indication. The most recent is the one provided by WhatCar with the collaboration of Motor Easy, which largely confirms the reliability classification published by the German Automobile Club last spring. The survey was carried out on a sample of 24,927 respondents, for a total of 248 models produced by 32 brands.

See also  Udinese, other infections in Fiorentina and there is talk of Nkoulou

You may also like

Drugs in calcium, the expert: “Micoren, Cortex and...

AC Milan just one win after World Cup...

Champions race: the purse. Milan, Inter, Lazio, Rome,...

Ukraine, live news about the war. Russia: “We...

Naples on Vicar and Baldanzi of Empoli: the...

Adani: “Inzaghi with Bellanova gets everything wrong. Loser...

Lucarelli jr and Apolloni: “Girl consenting. There was...

Gu Ailing wins another gold in FIS World...

Isaac, the Orlando Magic find him 904 days...

Scotland, Darvel’s heroic feat: from the sixth division...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy