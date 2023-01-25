What were the most reliable cars of 2022? Difficult if not impossible to establish with absolute certainty, but crossing the numerous rankings that are drawn up every year by the various operators in the sector can provide a general indication. The most recent is the one provided by WhatCar with the collaboration of Motor Easy, which largely confirms the reliability classification published by the German Automobile Club last spring. The survey was carried out on a sample of 24,927 respondents, for a total of 248 models produced by 32 brands.