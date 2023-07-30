Motagua Faces UPN in Season Opener with Signings Setbacks

Title: Motagua Faces UPN in National League Opener Amidst Injury and Suspension Challenges

Motagua makes its debut this afternoon in the Nacional against UPN, managed by Don Héctor Castellón, for the first day of the Apertura 2023 of the Honduran National League. Despite being one of the teams that significantly reinforced its squad for this championship, Motagua will face challenges as several key players will be unavailable for the match.

Luis Vega, who has been dealing with an injury since the Gold Cup, will not be able to participate. Similarly, Yeison Mejía, who recently received an expulsion in his last game with Kansas City II, will also be absent from the lineup.

However, there is some good news for the Blues ahead of their clash against UPN. Denis Meléndez and Carlos Horacio Argueta have been given the green light to play. Initially, the duo was not available for registration as their former club, Vida, had not extended their settlement. However, thanks to the efforts of Emilio Izaguirre and the administrative staff of Motagua, the issue was resolved swiftly, allowing Meléndez and Argueta to take the field today against the Wolves.

Motagua will also miss the presence of Carlos Meléndez due to injury, as well as Marcelo Santos, who has been suspended. Despite these setbacks, the team remains determined to put on a strong performance.

The match between Motagua and UPN will kick off at 4:00 pm this afternoon at the Nacional Chelato Uclés. The Blue club will be eager to showcase their skills and start the Apertura 2023 campaign on a positive note in their quest for success in the Honduran National League.