Title: Motagua Prepares for Upcoming Apertura 2023 Tournament and Concacaf Central American Cup

Date: July 5, 2023

Motagua, the renowned football club, is diligently gearing up for the highly anticipated Apertura 2023 tournament of the National League, as well as the prestigious Concacaf Central American Cup. Under the guidance of their coach, Ninrod Medina, the team has already completed two weeks of intense training in the capital city. In a strategic move, Motagua has now relocated to Tela Atlántida, where they will continue their preparations through beach workouts and ball training.

During the preseason, Motagua faced the expectations of who would wear the revered number “9” jersey, previously worn by the departing Eddie Hernández. Ultimately, it appears that Auzmendi, the former player of Colts, will don the number “11” jersey during this stage with the eagles.

Additionally, it has been unveiled that Yeison Mejía, one of the highly anticipated new signings, will proudly wear the number “10” jersey for Motagua. This coveted jersey number became available following the departure of Gaspar Triverio, an Argentine player who has joined Victoria de “La Tota” Medina.

Motagua kicked off its preseason with a friendly match against CD Piratas de Nacaome at the Pedro Atala Complex in the Amarateca sector on Saturday. During this match, the players wore training uniforms, keeping the numbers of the new signings a secret. Motagua emerged victorious with an impressive 9-1 scoreline, with Auzmendi netting an incredible four goals.

The Motagua team, filled with determination and enthusiasm, is striving for success in both the Apertura 2023 tournament and the Concacaf Central American Cup. With their rigorous training regime and promising new additions, fans eagerly await what the upcoming season holds for this prestigious club.