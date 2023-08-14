Motagua Shines with New Signings in 3-0 Victory Against Marathón

Motagua Celebrates First Victory of Apertura Tournament with 3-0 Win Against Marathón

Motagua, the Honduran football team, is excited about their new signings after a dominant performance against Marathón, resulting in a 3-0 victory. This win marks their first victory in the Apertura tournament.

Motagua started the match with two consecutive draws, creating a sense of desperation among the players. However, their unbeaten record of 12 games at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium provided them with confidence against Marathón.

The game began with a controversial moment when Walter “Colocho” Martínez was fouled by Félix Crisanto in the first minute. The referee, Melvin Matamoros, decided not to call a penalty, causing frustration for Motagua. Despite this setback, Motagua showed offensive superiority with shots from “Camellito” Delgado and Ricky Zapata that threatened Marathón’s goal defended by César Samudio.

Marathón struggled to make an impact in the game and lacked attacking power. Motagua took advantage of this and Marcelo Santos set up Agustín Auzmendi who was denied by Samudio. However, Iván “Chino” López capitalized on the rebound and scored the opening goal in the 41st minute. Marathón’s defense appeared weak throughout the match.

In the dying minutes of the first half, Auzmendi had another chance to increase Motagua’s lead, but Samudio once again made a crucial save.

Motagua made tactical changes at the start of the second half, introducing Tomás Sorto, Selvin “Pibe” Guevara, and Samuel Elvir to strengthen their attacking options. The impact was felt almost immediately when Auzmendi’s effort from the right wing found Yeison Mejía, who comfortably slotted the ball into the net in the 53rd minute, making it 2-0. This goal added to Mejía’s impressive form, as he had previously scored two goals against Sporting San Miguelito in the 2023 Central American Cup.

Marathón attempted to mount a comeback with Guevara and Elvir coming close to scoring, but their efforts were denied by Motagua’s Argentine goalkeeper, Jonathan Rougier. The Motagua fans chanted “ole, ole, ole” to show their support for the team’s new coach, Ninrod Medina.

Despite Marathón’s occasional attacking threats, with Clayvin Zúniga being unlucky with his finishing, Motagua remained dangerous in their attacks. Samudio denied Auzmendi once more with a great save, earning applause from the crowd. The frustration was evident on Auzmendi’s face. However, in the first minute of injury time, Denis Meléndez capitalized on a brilliant pass from Jairo Róchez and sealed the victory for Motagua with a final score of 3-0.

With this win, Motagua earned five points in the Apertura tournament, while Marathón was left with three points. It was also a significant relief for Motagua as they ended their five-game winless streak against Marathón and extended their unbeaten record against them to 13 games in Tegucigalpa.

Motagua now prepares to face Olancho FC in the 2023 Copa Centroamericana on Thursday at 8:00 pm. The team is hopeful that their recent success will continue in international competitions.

Game Details:

Motagua: Jonathan Rougier, Kevin Alvarez, Ricky Zapata, Marcelo Pereira (Luis Vega 65th), Marcelo Santos, “Colocho” Martinez (Denis Melendez 65th), Juan Delgado, Andy Hernandez, Yeison Mejia (Jose Escalante 80th), Ivan Lopez (Jairo Rochez 65′), and Augustin Auzmendi.

Goals: Iván López (42′), Yeison Mejía (53′), and Denis Meléndez (90+1′).

Yellow Cards: Kevin Alvarez.

Red Cards: None.

Coach: Ninrod Medina.

Marathón: César Samudio, André Orellana, Clayvin Zúniga, Damin Ramírez (Tomás Sorto 46′), Javier Arriaga, Allans Vargas, José Aguilera (Selvin Guevara 46′), Kilmar Peña (Odin Ramos 69′), Félix Crisanto, Allan Banegas, and Jeffry Miranda (Samuel Elvir 46′).

Goals: None.

Yellow Cards: Allan Banegas and André Orellana.

Red Cards: None.

Coach: Solomon Nazar.

The match was officiated by Melvin Matamoros, who blew the final whistle, securing Motagua’s victory.

